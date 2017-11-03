>
>
Hollyoaks

21/12 – Maxine and Mitzeee are a force to be reckoned with

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 21st December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 21st December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 21st December
SPOILER ALERT

As Maxine and Mitzeee make a scandalous discovery, they decide to team up and get pay back.

Darren begins to lose faith, but can Nancy convince him otherwise?

Meanwhile, Nana McQueen confronts Barney about his stalling and is dazed when he makes a shock confession.



11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         