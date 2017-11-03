|
Hollyoaks
21/12 – Maxine and Mitzeee are a force to be reckoned with
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 21st December
SPOILER ALERT
As Maxine and Mitzeee make a scandalous discovery, they decide to team up and get pay back.
Darren begins to lose faith, but can Nancy convince him otherwise?
Meanwhile, Nana McQueen confronts Barney about his stalling and is dazed when he makes a shock confession.
Alison Potter
11/12/2012
