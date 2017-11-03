21/12 – Maxine and Mitzeee are a force to be reckoned with

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 21st December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 21st December

As Maxine and Mitzeee make a scandalous discovery, they decide to team up and get pay back.



Darren begins to lose faith, but can Nancy convince him otherwise?



Meanwhile, Nana McQueen confronts Barney about his stalling and is dazed when he makes a shock confession.

