22/01 – Dr Browning is desperate to win over his boss

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 22nd January 2013

Realising that he’s in serious trouble for lying about Myra’s health, Dr Browning hastily tries to win over his boss Davies, who has his sights set on Mercedes.



Will Sinead and Ruby accept responsibility for bullying Esther?



Elsewhere, Jen is faced with a tricky moral dilemma.

