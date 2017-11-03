>
>
Hollyoaks

22/01 – Dr Browning is desperate to win over his boss

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 22nd January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 22nd January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 22nd January
SPOILER ALERT

Realising that he’s in serious trouble for lying about Myra’s health, Dr Browning hastily tries to win over his boss Davies, who has his sights set on Mercedes. 

Will Sinead and Ruby accept responsibility for bullying Esther?

Elsewhere, Jen is faced with a tricky moral dilemma.



15/01/2013
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers100 baby names fit for a royal
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         