|
Hollyoaks
22/01 – Dr Browning is desperate to win over his boss
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 22nd January
SPOILER ALERT
Realising that he’s in serious trouble for lying about Myra’s health, Dr Browning hastily tries to win over his boss Davies, who has his sights set on Mercedes.
Will Sinead and Ruby accept responsibility for bullying Esther?
Elsewhere, Jen is faced with a tricky moral dilemma.
|
|
Alison Potter
15/01/2013
|
Article Plan 22/01 – Dr Browning is desperate to win over his boss ▼
|