24/12 – Carmel and Barney’s fairy-tale romance crumbles

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 24th December 2012

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the day of the Christmas ball and Carmel is nervous that she won’t be able to keep up with Barney’s rich friends.



After confiding in a friend about his secret arrangement, Barney prepares to admit his true affections to Carmel, but it doesn’t look like she’ll get the fairy-tale ending of her dreams…



Meanwhile, Brendan continues to feel overwhelmed and struggles to cope with his Dad back and Mercedes gets a surprise visit.

