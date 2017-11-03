25/12 – Jacqui finally gets her revenge on Cindy

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 25th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 25th December

SPOILER ALERT



On her first Christmas without Rhys, Jacqui’s emotions run wild as she makes a heart-breaking discovery about her dead partner and Cindy. There are disastrous consequences when she finds face-to-face with Cindy...



The McQueen’s world is rocked when a mystery bundle arrives with no explanation - who does the baby belong to?



Worried for Carmel, Myra overhears the events of last night and throws one McQueen out in the cold. Is it all doom and gloom for this lonely figure?



Elsewhere, John Paul struggles to adapt to Christmas at the McQueen’s.

On her first Christmas without Rhys, Jacqui’s emotions run wild as she makes a heart-breaking discovery about her dead partner and Cindy. There are disastrous consequences when she finds face-to-face with Cindy...The McQueen’s world is rocked when a mystery bundle arrives with no explanation - who does the baby belong to?Worried for Carmel, Myra overhears the events of last night and throws one McQueen out in the cold. Is it all doom and gloom for this lonely figure?Elsewhere, John Paul struggles to adapt to Christmas at the McQueen’s.