>
>
Hollyoaks

26/12 – Jacqui leans on Tony for support

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 26th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 26th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 26th December
SPOILER ALERT

As Jacqui learns the full extent of Rhys’ infidelity, she leans on her ex Tony for support. Could there still be a spark between the pair?

Darren and Nancy are struggling with parenthood, but they are starting to suspect that there could be an under-lying issue…

Seeing Mercedes upset, Dr Browning concocts a plan to get her back in favour with her family.



18/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         