26/12 – Jacqui leans on Tony for support

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 26th December 2012

As Jacqui learns the full extent of Rhys’ infidelity, she leans on her ex Tony for support. Could there still be a spark between the pair?



Darren and Nancy are struggling with parenthood, but they are starting to suspect that there could be an under-lying issue…



Seeing Mercedes upset, Dr Browning concocts a plan to get her back in favour with her family.

