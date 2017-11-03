|
Hollyoaks
26/12 – Jacqui leans on Tony for support
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 26th December
SPOILER ALERT
As Jacqui learns the full extent of Rhys’ infidelity, she leans on her ex Tony for support. Could there still be a spark between the pair?
Darren and Nancy are struggling with parenthood, but they are starting to suspect that there could be an under-lying issue…
Seeing Mercedes upset, Dr Browning concocts a plan to get her back in favour with her family.
Alison Potter
18/12/2012
