Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 27th December

SPOILER ALERT



Darren and Nancy’s worry increases as they take baby Oscar to the hospital to seek professional advice.Meanwhile, Myra’s fears for the future escalate as she finds out what she thought was a hangover, could be something worse…