Hollyoaks
28/12 – A McQueen finally lays claim to the baby
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 28th December
SPOILER ALERT
Carmel decides to take responsibility for their little visitor and plans to call Social Services, prompting a shock confession about the tot’s parentage...
Esther sticks up for Ruby, could their friendship finally be on the mend?
Elsewhere in the village, Myra is dealt some life-shattering news.
Alison Potter
18/12/2012
