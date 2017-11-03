28/12 – A McQueen finally lays claim to the baby

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 28th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 28th December

SPOILER ALERT



Carmel decides to take responsibility for their little visitor and plans to call Social Services, prompting a shock confession about the tot’s parentage...



Esther sticks up for Ruby, could their friendship finally be on the mend?



Elsewhere in the village, Myra is dealt some life-shattering news.

