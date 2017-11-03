>
>
Hollyoaks

09/11 – Tony has reservations about the wedding

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 9th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 9th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 9th November
SPOILER ALERT

Tony reveals his reservations about the wedding, leaving Cindy livid. Will anyone be able to convince them to continue with their big day?

With Jacqui believing her relationship with Rhys is on the mend, will Rhys tell her the truth or end up leaving Hollyoaks forever?

Jono is faced with an important decision, although either way he will hurt someone.

Meanwhile, will Brendan ever stop running from the people he loves? Or has he really changed this time?



30/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         