09/11 – Tony has reservations about the wedding

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 9th November 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Tony reveals his reservations about the wedding, leaving Cindy livid. Will anyone be able to convince them to continue with their big day?



With Jacqui believing her relationship with Rhys is on the mend, will Rhys tell her the truth or end up leaving Hollyoaks forever?



Jono is faced with an important decision, although either way he will hurt someone.



Meanwhile, will Brendan ever stop running from the people he loves? Or has he really changed this time?

