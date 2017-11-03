02/02 - Is Ally playing it straight?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 2nd February

SPOILER ALERT



Ally is onto the fact that Amy and Ste have both taken a shine and is keen to get them both over for a dinner party and Amy and Ste battle it out to figure out - is he gay, or is he straight?



Elsewhere Pheobe starts to get seriously concerned when she puts two and two together with Deena and realises they need to get out, fast.



Meanwhile Esther worries that Jono is just using Ruby.



Ally is onto the fact that Amy and Ste have both taken a shine and is keen to get them both over for a dinner party and Amy and Ste battle it out to figure out - is he gay, or is he straight?Elsewhere Pheobe starts to get seriously concerned when she puts two and two together with Deena and realises they need to get out, fast.Meanwhile Esther worries that Jono is just using Ruby.