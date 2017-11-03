03/02 - Pheobe is in danger

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 3rd February

SPOILER ALERT



Pheobe is missing and a desperate George rings the only person he can trust - Callum.



The boys are seriously concerned for her safety but could they be putting themselves in danger going after her?



Meanwhile, Ruby is besotted by Jono and wants to spend more time with her new lover - but he can't admit that he's scared to be seen with her...



Later on she's in for a nasty surprise at Neil's party.



Elsewhere the pressure is on for Neil on the day of his driving test, and Ally soon realises that living with Jacqui and Rhys is like living in a warzone.



