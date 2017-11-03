10/01 - Brendan loses his cool

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 10th January

SPOILER ALERT



What starts as a friendly game of footy pushes his temper to the limit, all in front of Declan...



After the embarassing display, Cheryl and Lynsey worry about Brendan's capability to be a good role model to an impressionable Declan.



Meanwhile Jono struggles to avoid Lysney's advances but his friends have a different idea about the situation...



Elsewhere after Dennis cooks Leanne a super romantic meal, but doesn't get the expected reaction.



Also a nervous George meets Callum to begin their college presentation.







