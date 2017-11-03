|
Hollyoaks
10/01 - Brendan loses his cool
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January
SPOILER ALERT
What starts as a friendly game of footy pushes his temper to the limit, all in front of Declan...
After the embarassing display, Cheryl and Lynsey worry about Brendan's capability to be a good role model to an impressionable Declan.
Meanwhile Jono struggles to avoid Lysney's advances but his friends have a different idea about the situation...
Elsewhere after Dennis cooks Leanne a super romantic meal, but doesn't get the expected reaction.
Also a nervous George meets Callum to begin their college presentation.
Maria Bell
03/01/2012
