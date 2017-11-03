>
Hollyoaks

10/04 - Joel's in too deep

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th April
Tuesday 10th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 10th April
SPOILER ALERT

As Joel is accosted by three burly men, will he remember his loyalties to Brendan or will it all go out of the window? 

Meanwhile Barney is happy to be finally let into best friend Scott's reality. But it soon becomes clear that Scott has been concealing the truth about his past - does Barney really know his best friend?

Elsewhere Riley seeks refuge decorating the deli with Ste and Doug after having enough hassle from Mitzeee and Mercedes. But when Lynsey turns up, will she provide the release he's been needing? 

Also Maddie's anxious about being left alone with Callum and does everything she can to avoid him. But as she gets increasingly erratic will she finally open up to him or will it be too late? 

03/04/2012
Article Plan 10/04 - Joel's in too deep
