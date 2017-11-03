10/08 - Doug pretends to be straight in front of his parents

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 10th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 10th August

SPOILER ALERT

Doug is afraid to come out to his parents, and when they mistakenly think that Leanne is Doug’s girlfriend he gets Leanne to play along – but will he live to regret it?



Mercedes gets in touch with Browning’s ex-wife, which doesn’t sit well very with the doctor. As their relationship becomes ever more turbulent, Riley worries if Mercedes is getting in over her head.



Planning to teach Sampson a lesson he’ll never forget for messing with his family, Brendan intends to ruin Sampson’s big drug deal. However there's someone else much closer to home he should be keeping an eye on…



Elsewhere Jen is faced with a big dilemma; does she choose Tilly or her career?