10/12 – Ste and Doug are in turmoil about leaving

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 10th December 2012

With a life-changing decision to make, Doug and Ste are in utter turmoil. But is there an underlying motive for Ste’s choice? And will Doug realise it?



On the day of the crash inquest, Esther’s world comes crashing down around her. Can she trust anyone?



Meanwhile, Cindy is helpless as Tony forbids her from a final farewell.

