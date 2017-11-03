|
Hollyoaks
10/01 – Sienna finds out Will’s twisted secret
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 10th January
SPOILER ALERT
Will is horrified to learn that Sienna is aware of his twisted secret, but how long can it remain buried for?
Theresa and Sinead receive devastating news about Joel and Bart and struggle to come to terms with the repercussions of their actions.
Elsewhere, Dr Browning continues to offer support to Myra, are his efforts to unite Mercedes and her family finally paying off?
|
|
Alison Potter
01/01/2013
|
Article Plan 10/01 – Sienna finds out Will’s twisted secret ▼
|