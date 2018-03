10/07 - Texas visits Silas - with shocking consequences

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide



Tuesday 10th July

SPOILER ALERT

Texas pays Silas one last visit, determined to put an end to her nightmare.



But she's not prepared for the secret she's told, which leads to the arrest of his rather surprising ally.



Elsewhere, George is taken aback when Ryan tries to kiss him on a night out in London, while Esther's rather daft decision to borrow an outfit from Company magazine could land her in trouble.