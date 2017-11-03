>
Hollyoaks

10/10 – Myra pays Carmel a visit

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 10th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 10th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 10th October
Myra resolves to get the McQueens back together and makes a surprise visit to an estranged family member.

Things are tense between Darren and Nancy, as they anxiously wait to see if their baby will recover from a serious infection.

While Tony’s away Rhys and Cindy decide to play, and almost get caught out when their illicit liaison is interrupted.

Jacqui is left fuming when she realises Rhys has lied about being out with Darren.

Esther is further alienated from her friends as Ruby, Maddie and Sinead are accused of posting the videos.



