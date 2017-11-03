|
Hollyoaks
10/09 – Mercedes threatens Nancy and her baby
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 10th September
SPOILER ALERT
Mercedes proves that she has very few scruples as she threatens Nancy and her baby in a bid to stop Nancy’s quest for justice. But will it work?
Leanne is still caught up in the wedding fever, but does she have the heart to tell a smitten Dennis how she really feels?
The Doctor makes it clear Cam’s prognosis isn’t good which makes Walker get on the defensive.
|
|
Alison Potter
04/09/2012
|
Article Plan 10/09 – Mercedes threatens Nancy and her baby ▼
|