Hollyoaks

10/09 – Mercedes threatens Nancy and her baby

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 10th September 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 10th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 10th September
SPOILER ALERT

Mercedes proves that she has very few scruples as she threatens Nancy and her baby in a bid to stop Nancy’s quest for justice. But will it work? 

Leanne is still caught up in the wedding fever, but does she have the heart to tell a smitten Dennis how she really feels? 

The Doctor makes it clear Cam’s prognosis isn’t good which makes Walker get on the defensive.



04/09/2012
