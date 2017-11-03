10/09 – Mercedes threatens Nancy and her baby

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 10th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 10th September

SPOILER ALERT



Mercedes proves that she has very few scruples as she threatens Nancy and her baby in a bid to stop Nancy’s quest for justice. But will it work?Leanne is still caught up in the wedding fever, but does she have the heart to tell a smitten Dennis how she really feels?The Doctor makes it clear Cam’s prognosis isn’t good which makes Walker get on the defensive.