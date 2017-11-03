11/01 - Cheryl's concerns grow

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 11th January

SPOILER ALERT



Cheryl's concerns for Declan grow considerably after he starts to act like a mini-Brendan at the pub quiz.



Meanwhile Brendan warns Ste to stay away from his son or else.



Elsewhere Ruby finally plucks up the courage to ask Jono on a date, whilst Dennis changes his tactics in his attempt to woo Leanne - will he succeed?







