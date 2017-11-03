>
>
Hollyoaks

11/01 - Cheryl's concerns grow

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 11th January
SPOILER ALERT

Cheryl's concerns for Declan grow considerably after he starts to act like a mini-Brendan at the pub quiz.

Meanwhile Brendan warns Ste to stay away from his son or else.

Elsewhere Ruby finally plucks up the courage to ask Jono on a date, whilst Dennis changes his tactics in his attempt to woo Leanne - will he succeed?




03/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniformDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         