11/04 - Will Maddie and Callum do the deed

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 11th April

Maddie realises that she can't keep ducking and diving away from Callum - but will she be able to open up to him and admit her fears about their physical relationship?



Meanwhile it looks like Mitzeee has made her choice when she sacrifices her celebrity interview to keep the peace with Riley. But their hopes at things going back to normal are soon scuppered when Mercedes gets wind of it all...What will this mean for the pair?



Elsewhere Barney struggles to convince Scott he needs to face up to his past as it's the only way to move on, but will Scott be able to face his demons?





