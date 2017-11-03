>
>
Hollyoaks

11/12 – Brendan and Ste have a violent confrontation

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 11th December 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 11th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 11th December
SPOILER ALERT

As Doug pushes Ste to the limits, Ste finds comfort in an ex, with disastrous consequences.

As the bullying continues, will Esther be able to keep her emotions in check at the memorial of Maddie, Jono and Neil?

Elsewhere in the village, Jacqui enlists Cindy’s help with the funeral, whilst Tony makes a difficult decision.



04/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         