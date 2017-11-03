|
Hollyoaks
11/12 – Brendan and Ste have a violent confrontation
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 11th December
SPOILER ALERT
As Doug pushes Ste to the limits, Ste finds comfort in an ex, with disastrous consequences.
As the bullying continues, will Esther be able to keep her emotions in check at the memorial of Maddie, Jono and Neil?
Elsewhere in the village, Jacqui enlists Cindy’s help with the funeral, whilst Tony makes a difficult decision.
Alison Potter
04/12/2012
