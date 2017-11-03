11/12 – Brendan and Ste have a violent confrontation

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 11th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 11th December

SPOILER ALERT



As Doug pushes Ste to the limits, Ste finds comfort in an ex, with disastrous consequences.



As the bullying continues, will Esther be able to keep her emotions in check at the memorial of Maddie, Jono and Neil?



Elsewhere in the village, Jacqui enlists Cindy’s help with the funeral, whilst Tony makes a difficult decision.

