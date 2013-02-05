11/02 – Mitzeee is horrified by Carl’s plan to get Walker | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 11th January 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Mitzeee is horrified to learn the full extent of Carl’s plans to get revenge on Walker, but can she change his mind?



As things are looking up for Brendan and Ste, but it doesn’t look like it’ll last long as there’s serious trouble in store for this happy couple.



Diane is dealt difficult news, but how will she react?



It’s judgement day for Sinead and Ruby, but will anybody acknowledge their remorse



Meanwhile Cheryl is horrified when she discovers who her new investor is.

