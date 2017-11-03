>
>
Hollyoaks

11/01 – A face from Dodger’s past returns…

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 11th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 11th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 11th January
SPOILER ALERT

Dodger is stunned when a face from his past comes back to Hollyoaks, but can Will stop Sienna revealing the devastating truth?

Whilst Mercedes struggles to come to terms with the full horror of her mother’s situation, Myra notices one guest missing and seeks them out.

Leanne finds the man of her dreams, but is she setting herself up for a fall?  



01/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         