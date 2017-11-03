|
Hollyoaks
11/01 – A face from Dodger’s past returns…
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 11th January
SPOILER ALERT
Dodger is stunned when a face from his past comes back to Hollyoaks, but can Will stop Sienna revealing the devastating truth?
Whilst Mercedes struggles to come to terms with the full horror of her mother’s situation, Myra notices one guest missing and seeks them out.
Leanne finds the man of her dreams, but is she setting herself up for a fall?
Alison Potter
01/01/2013
Article Plan 11/01 – A face from Dodger's past returns…
