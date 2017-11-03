11/01 – A face from Dodger’s past returns…

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 11th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 11th January

Dodger is stunned when a face from his past comes back to Hollyoaks, but can Will stop Sienna revealing the devastating truth?Whilst Mercedes struggles to come to terms with the full horror of her mother’s situation, Myra notices one guest missing and seeks them out.Leanne finds the man of her dreams, but is she setting herself up for a fall?