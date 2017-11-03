>
Hollyoaks

11/07 - George is feeling uncomfortable

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Wednesday 11th July
SPOILER ALERT

Yesterday's arrest has left the village reeling, while Dodger struggles with his divided loyalties.
 
Elsewhere, it's the morning after the night before and George feels a little awkward when he's forced to spend the day with Ryan. Can they put their misunderstanding (or should that be KISSunderstanding? Sorry!) behind them?
 
Meanwhile, Esther’s mishap at the mag is uncovered and Joel begins to enjoy being the ruler of his own kingdom in Brendan’s absence.  
 
Also, Mercedes continues to use her womanly charms as she plays the doting carer, determined to keep Riley and Mitzeee apart - but is someone about to burst her bubble?



03/07/2012
