Hollyoaks

11/06 - Cheryl is shaken up

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 11th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 11th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 11th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

Cheryl gets shaken up when she sees that Walker has come back to the  village and wonders if Brendan may be up to something...

Meanwhile the Savages are in a celebratory mood after their festival success but their high spirits are crushed when they discover that their profits have been stolen.  

Barney is horrified when the finger of suspicion points at him but can he prove his innocence?  

Elsewhere Mercedes makes the most of an opportunity to stir things with Lynsey and Phoebe is stunned by a revelation from Lacy.
 




06/06/2012
