Hollyoaks

11/05 - Ste and Doug get together

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 11th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 11th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 11th May 
SPOILER ALERT
 
After learning that Ste broke it off with Adam Doug goes to confront him and their argument turns to entirely different direction but can Doug handle the passion? 
 
Meanwhile Brendan decides Joel has finally paid off his debt and offers to take him out for the day but he gets more than he bargained for when he returns home!
 
Elsewhere Ruby is wary of spending time with outcast Esther in public and when Maddie invites her out she has to decide where here allegiances lie; while Tilly hopes for reconciliation with Jen, and Cheryl and Cindy go to war over a handsome new arrival in the village. 


01/05/2012
