Hollyoaks

11/10 – Jacqui confronts Rhys about his lies

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 11th October 2012
Thursday 11th October
Jacqui confronts Rhys for lying about where he was last night, how will he get out of this one?

Meanwhile Tony’s suspicions about Cindy are misplaced after Carmel suggests that her sickness might mean something…

Darren and Nancy seem to be back on track when the family join together for the baby’s christening, but to everyone’s surprise Darren makes a shock announcement! 

Esther is ostracised even further when she is blamed for breaking Jen’s sculpture. 

Ash decides to prove she can be domestic goddess to impress Ally but soon realises that the role is not for her.



02/10/2012
