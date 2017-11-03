11/09 – Mitzeee is given her prison sentence

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 11th September

SPOILER ALERT



Mercedes puts on the performance of a lifetime at Mitzeee’s sentencing. It appears that her dastardly plan has worked perfectly, but Myra has suspects that her daughter has sent an innocent woman to prison.



Darren begs Nancy to take it easy for the sake of the baby, concerned at the stress that her crusade is causing.



Theresa’s frustrated at the lack of alone time with Joel and loses her temper when she catches him with an older woman.



Walker’s world begins to crumble around him when he’s asked to think about Cam’s wishes.

Mercedes puts on the performance of a lifetime at Mitzeee’s sentencing. It appears that her dastardly plan has worked perfectly, but Myra has suspects that her daughter has sent an innocent woman to prison.Darren begs Nancy to take it easy for the sake of the baby, concerned at the stress that her crusade is causing.Theresa’s frustrated at the lack of alone time with Joel and loses her temper when she catches him with an older woman.Walker’s world begins to crumble around him when he’s asked to think about Cam’s wishes.