Hollyoaks

12/04 - Lyndsey and Riley kiss

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 12th April
After her night with Callum, Maddie is distraught when she wakes up alone. Her insecurities reach an all new level but does she need to be worrying?

Meanwhile taking Barney’s advice Scott seeks out old friend Mitchell to try and make amends but will it go to plan or is a bad idea?

Elsewhere Mitzeee gets a look in on the negative side of fame as she receives another creepy gift from her super fan however when she finds out who it is she's in for a big surprise. 

Also after being embarrassed by Callum at Chez Chez Joel takes his anger out on Theresa. 

03/04/2012
