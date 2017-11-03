12/12 – Jacqui is overwhelmed at Rhys’ funeral

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 12th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 12th December

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the day of Rhys’ funeral. Tony is asked to give a speech, but can he bring himself to praise the man that was sleeping with his wife? Or will he publically expose Rhys’ infidelity?



Jacqui seeks solace in an old friend as Cindy prepares to say a painful goodbye to the man that she loves.



As Frankie and Jack despair over Esther, Ruby confides in them - are things finally looking up for Esther?



Elsewhere in the village, Ste’s world comes crashing down and Nancy struggles to control her jealousy.

