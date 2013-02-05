>
12/02 – Ste and Brendan are shocked when an old face returns | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 12th February 2013
Tuesday 12th February
Brendan and Ste’s world is turned upside down when a figure from their past returns to haunt them.

Carl leaves a difficult decision in Mitzeee’s hands, but what will she decide?

On hearing the extent of her investor’s lies, Cheryl has to either forgive and forget or reject his money.

Jacqui leaves the McQueens in a tricky situation after doing a runner, but Theresa has an answer...

Elsewhere in the village, is Carmel more excited about future prospects than she’s making out? 



