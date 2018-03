Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide



Thursday 12th July

SPOILER ALERT

Dodger has an important decision to make - but will he choose Texas or his own flesh and blood?



Elsewhere, Esther makes a rather impressive recovery on her last day at the magazine, while George and Ryan part ways but promise to keep in touch.



Also, a village newbie forces Mercedes to make a deal with the devilish Dr Browning, while Joel is frustrated by Walker's appearance.