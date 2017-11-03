12/06 - Brendan is facing the firing squad

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 12th June

Joel is seething when he discovers that Walker is back and wants to know exactly what Brendan is up to.



Will Brendan be able to defend himself or is he up to his old tricks...again.



With Mercedes' words ringing in the back of her head a jealous Lynsey challenges Riley over his feelings towards Mitzeee.



But Riley's reaction shocks us all. Desperate to prove his love for Lynsey, Riley suggests they should take their relationship to the next level...



Elsewhere Dennis is gutted to discover that the Savages have left and Lacey thinks she’s found a new friend.