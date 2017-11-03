12/03 - Pheobe and George are held prisoners

In this article



Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 12th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 12th March

SPOILER ALERT



The situation gets terrifiying for Pehobe and George as their evil captors hold them prisoners.



A petrified George is desperate to escape from Deena and Graham’s clutches - but will he be able to? How far will the evil pair go to make George and Phoebe do what they want?



Meanwhile following their split Annalise and Rob are both putting on a brave face. But are they really as over each other as they claim?



Elsewhere Cheryl finds herself under pressure when her college class is asked to enter a business competition.



Also Ste and Doug enter the same contest – could this be the opportunity they’ve been waiting for?







