>
>
Hollyoaks

12/03 - Pheobe and George are held prisoners

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 12th March
In this article
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 12th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 12th March  
SPOILER ALERT

The situation gets terrifiying for Pehobe and George as their evil captors hold them prisoners.

A petrified George is desperate to escape from Deena and Graham’s clutches - but will he be able to? How far will the evil pair go to make George and Phoebe do what they want?

Meanwhile following their split Annalise and Rob are both putting on a brave face. But are they really as over each other as they claim?

Elsewhere Cheryl finds herself under pressure when her college class is asked to enter a business competition.

Also Ste and Doug enter the same contest – could this be the opportunity they’ve been waiting for?

06/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         