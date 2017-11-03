12/11 – Ruby and Jono have a joint hen and stag party

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 12th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 12th November

With Ruby and Jono’s big day looming, the gang all get together for a group stag and hen do, before Jono and Neil join the army.Meanwhile, all’s not well in paradise as Tony’s found out the truth, but who will he reveal his secret to and can he still bring himself to marry cheating Cindy?With Doug reeling from Brendan’s return to Hollyoaks, he considers resorting to desperate measures to get Brendan out of Ste’s life once and for all.