12/10 – Esther continues to feel victimised

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 12th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 12th October

SPOILER ALERT



As Esther and Maddie accidently wear the same outfit to the Autumn Ball, Esther becomes even more devastated to learn that the gang have read her personal letter.



Darren and Rhys decide to unwind from recent stresses at Ash and Ally’s party.



Stood up by Bart, Sinead drowns her sorrows and catches the eye of Rob, Liam, Jono, Rhys and Darren.



Tony believes his suspicions about Cindy are confirmed.

As Esther and Maddie accidently wear the same outfit to the Autumn Ball, Esther becomes even more devastated to learn that the gang have read her personal letter.Darren and Rhys decide to unwind from recent stresses at Ash and Ally’s party.Stood up by Bart, Sinead drowns her sorrows and catches the eye of Rob, Liam, Jono, Rhys and Darren.Tony believes his suspicions about Cindy are confirmed.