>
>
Hollyoaks

12/10 – Esther continues to feel victimised

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 12th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 12th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Friday 12th October 
SPOILER ALERT

As Esther and Maddie accidently wear the same outfit to the Autumn Ball, Esther becomes even more devastated to learn that the gang have read her personal letter.

Darren and Rhys decide to unwind from recent stresses at Ash and Ally’s party. 

Stood up by Bart, Sinead drowns her sorrows and catches the eye of Rob, Liam, Jono, Rhys and Darren. 

Tony believes his suspicions about Cindy are confirmed.



02/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         