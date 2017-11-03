>
>
Hollyoaks

12/09 – Myra confronts Mercedes

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 12th September
SPOILER ALERT

Myra confronts her daughter with her suspicions. Mercedes does her best to convince her mum that she’s telling the truth, but Myra is shrewder than Mercedes gives her credit for. Will Myra keep quiet to protect her family? 

Joel’s mum begs Theresa not to tell Joel that his stepfather is being physically abusive towards her.

When Ash is unable to pay the rent, it’s clear the Kanes are struggling. 

Worrying about Phoebe, Jacqui seeks help from Frankie and she suggests Phoebe and Esther study together. 



04/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         