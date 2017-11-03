12/09 – Myra confronts Mercedes

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 12th September

SPOILER ALERT



Myra confronts her daughter with her suspicions. Mercedes does her best to convince her mum that she’s telling the truth, but Myra is shrewder than Mercedes gives her credit for. Will Myra keep quiet to protect her family?



Joel’s mum begs Theresa not to tell Joel that his stepfather is being physically abusive towards her.



When Ash is unable to pay the rent, it’s clear the Kanes are struggling.



Worrying about Phoebe, Jacqui seeks help from Frankie and she suggests Phoebe and Esther study together.

