13/02 - Darren plans the wedding

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 13th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 13th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 13th February
It’s the day before the wedding and Darren is putting the final plans in place for his surprise Valentines Day nuptials with Nancy, but will everything go to plan?

Meanwhile Lynsey, concerned for Mercedes, turns detective to track her down. She finally finds out that she's at a hotel with a mystery man. But she's horrified to discover who she’s gone to meet...

Elsewhere Jodie and Texas attempt to clear the air following ‘that’ kiss.

Also Margaret continues to deceive an oblivious Nancy and makes a final push to lure her away from Darren and Hollyoaks…

07/02/2012
