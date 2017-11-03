|
Hollyoaks
13/04 - Will Scott run?
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 13th April
SPOILER ALERT
As the big fight between Mitchell and Scott looms, Barney's fears are confirmed - Scott is still planning to do a runner...
Will Barney be able to convince him to accept his past, and how will things change when they receive some devastating news?
Meanwhile the art event at College Coffee is a resounding success, especially when a mysterious arty type, Jen arrives and sparks start to fly...
Elsewhere things are awkward between Maddie and Callum after he supposedly ditched her - who will make the first move to get things back on track?
