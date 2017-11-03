>
>
Hollyoaks

13/04 - Will Scott run?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 13th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 13th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 13th April
SPOILER ALERT 

As the big fight between Mitchell and Scott looms, Barney's fears are confirmed - Scott is still planning to do a runner...

Will Barney be able to convince him to accept his past, and how will things change when they receive some devastating news?

Meanwhile the art event at College Coffee is a resounding success, especially when a mysterious arty type, Jen arrives and sparks start to fly...

Elsewhere things are awkward between Maddie and Callum after he supposedly ditched her - who will make the first move to get things back on track? 
 

03/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 13/04 - Will Scott run?
Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         