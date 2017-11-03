13/08 - Mercedes is playing dirty as usual

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 13th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 13th August

SPOILER ALERT



Mercedes attempts to win Riley’s affections by suggesting that Dr. Browning has been hitting her. But will Browning allow himself to be played?



Brendan and Walker are busy preparing for the drug heist, but they are unaware that someone is scheming to ruin their plans.



Doug finally decides to tell his parents the truth about his sexuality, but Ste suddenly changes his mind when he learns of Doug’s wedding inheritance.



Dodger is jealous of Texas dating Rob, so he tries to ruin things between them by hinting to Rob that he might have ‘caught’ something!



At long last Jen admits her true feelings to Tilly – but what happens now?

