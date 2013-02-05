13/02 – Ste is left with a heart-breaking choice to make | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 13th February 2013

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Ste is left with a heart-breaking choice to make, but will he make the right one?



It’s a big day for Mitzeee and Carl asks her to carry out an important task, but she doesn’t know if she’s strong enough to go through with it.



Carmel is publicly humiliated again, but luckily there’s a knight in shining armour to come to her rescue.

