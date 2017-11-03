>
13/07 - Ruby and Jono are no more

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 13th July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 13th July
Ash rallies the students to buoy up Will's mood as the divide in the Savage family continues to grow.
 
Meanwhile, Brendan's back and he's focused on protecting his empire. But recent happenings have taken their toll and it seems that Sampson isn't going to let up.
 
Elsewhere, George suffers the usual adolescent problems - should he text Ryan?
 
Also, Ruby and Jono's summer of luuurve comes to an unexpected end while Sinead seeks revenge after Jen's revelation.
 



