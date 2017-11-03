>
>
Hollyoaks

13/04 - Joel digs up some dirt on Walker

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 13th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 13th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 13th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

Joel's persistent pestering forces Brendan to go to the next level of defensive.

But as the resident bad-boy starts to get rough, Joel makes an interesting discovery about Walker...

Mercedes continues to stir trouble for Riley and Lynsey but Mitzeee is devastated when she hears Riley and Lynsey’s news.

Feeling more isolated than ever before, Mitzeee looks for a way to vent her frustration (we can guess what that is). 

Elsewhere Carmel gets some exciting news, Mercedes gets a new man and Lacey sees her mum in a new light – but will she like what she sees?
 



06/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         