Hollyoaks
13/04 - Joel digs up some dirt on Walker
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 13th June
SPOILER ALERT
Joel's persistent pestering forces Brendan to go to the next level of defensive.
But as the resident bad-boy starts to get rough, Joel makes an interesting discovery about Walker...
Mercedes continues to stir trouble for Riley and Lynsey but Mitzeee is devastated when she hears Riley and Lynsey’s news.
Feeling more isolated than ever before, Mitzeee looks for a way to vent her frustration (we can guess what that is).
Elsewhere Carmel gets some exciting news, Mercedes gets a new man and Lacey sees her mum in a new light – but will she like what she sees?
Maria Bell
06/06/2012
