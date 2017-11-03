13/03 - George is helpless to evil Graham's will

In this article





Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 13th March

SPOILER ALERT



With Phoebe unable to help him George faces the darkest moment of his life. Is there any way to escape from Deena and Graham?



Meanwhile Cheryl is finding it hard to juggle the demands of her job with the deadlines for her degree - will she be able to cope with the pressure?



Elsewhere Annalise has thrown herself into preparing for the business competition but is she just hiding from her heartbreak?



Also Ste and Doug are at each other's throat in the pitch for the contest; can Amy help them settle their differences?





With Phoebe unable to help him George faces the darkest moment of his life. Is there any way to escape from Deena and Graham?Meanwhile Cheryl is finding it hard to juggle the demands of her job with the deadlines for her degree - will she be able to cope with the pressure?Elsewhere Annalise has thrown herself into preparing for the business competition but is she just hiding from her heartbreak?Also Ste and Doug are at each other's throat in the pitch for the contest; can Amy help them settle their differences?