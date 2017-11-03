13/11 – Esther witnesses Maddie making a move on Jono

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 13th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 13th November

SPOILER ALERT



Esther faces the threat of Maddie’s wrath after witnessing her kiss someone she shouldn’t.



On the morning of the wedding, Ste makes a shocking discovery that forces him to question his relationship with Doug. Is this the last straw for their relationship?



Rhys looks set to break Jacqui’s heart and run from Hollyoaks, but Myra looks like she might have a solution…

Esther faces the threat of Maddie’s wrath after witnessing her kiss someone she shouldn’t.On the morning of the wedding, Ste makes a shocking discovery that forces him to question his relationship with Doug. Is this the last straw for their relationship?Rhys looks set to break Jacqui’s heart and run from Hollyoaks, but Myra looks like she might have a solution…