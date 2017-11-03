|
Hollyoaks
13/11 – Esther witnesses Maddie making a move on Jono
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 13th November
SPOILER ALERT
Esther faces the threat of Maddie’s wrath after witnessing her kiss someone she shouldn’t.
On the morning of the wedding, Ste makes a shocking discovery that forces him to question his relationship with Doug. Is this the last straw for their relationship?
Rhys looks set to break Jacqui’s heart and run from Hollyoaks, but Myra looks like she might have a solution…
Alison Potter
06/11/2012
