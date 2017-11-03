>
Hollyoaks

13/11 – Esther witnesses Maddie making a move on Jono

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 13th November 2012
Tuesday 13th November
Esther faces the threat of Maddie’s wrath after witnessing her kiss someone she shouldn’t.

On the morning of the wedding, Ste makes a shocking discovery that forces him to question his relationship with Doug. Is this the last straw for their relationship?

Rhys looks set to break Jacqui’s heart and run from Hollyoaks, but Myra looks like she might have a solution…



06/11/2012
