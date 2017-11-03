|
Hollyoaks
13/09 – Nancy tries to get Mitzeee to remember
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 13th September
SPOILER ALERT
Clearly affected by her time in prison, a desperate Mitzeee struggles to recall to Nancy what really happened.
Mercedes is rattled after Myra reveals that Riley still has feelings for Mitzeee.
Theresa plans a birthday surprise for Joel to get things between them back on track.
Walker is devastated when Cam’s condition becomes critical.
Lacey devises a secret fun-filled money making scheme to pay their rent, but can she pull it off without Ash finding out?
Bart and Neil play a prank on Jono.
Alison Potter
04/09/2012
