13/09 – Nancy tries to get Mitzeee to remember

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 13th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 13th September

SPOILER ALERT



Clearly affected by her time in prison, a desperate Mitzeee struggles to recall to Nancy what really happened.



Mercedes is rattled after Myra reveals that Riley still has feelings for Mitzeee.



Theresa plans a birthday surprise for Joel to get things between them back on track.



Walker is devastated when Cam’s condition becomes critical.



Lacey devises a secret fun-filled money making scheme to pay their rent, but can she pull it off without Ash finding out?



Bart and Neil play a prank on Jono.

Clearly affected by her time in prison, a desperate Mitzeee struggles to recall to Nancy what really happened.Mercedes is rattled after Myra reveals that Riley still has feelings for Mitzeee.Theresa plans a birthday surprise for Joel to get things between them back on track.Walker is devastated when Cam’s condition becomes critical.Lacey devises a secret fun-filled money making scheme to pay their rent, but can she pull it off without Ash finding out?Bart and Neil play a prank on Jono.