14/02 - Nancy does a runner

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 14th February

Looks like love is in the air in Hollyoaks - or is it?



Everyone is making final preparations for the wedding later that day when the Osbornes make a shocking discovery… Nancy has disappeared.



Unaware of their frantic search for his bride, Darren is enjoying a wedding breakfast with Rhys when bad news arrives in the form of Cindy.



Elsewhere, Sinead’s plans for a romantic Valentines Day with Bart don’t go to plan, but Cheryl and Lynsey try to mend their broken bridges.



