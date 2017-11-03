|
Hollyoaks
14/02 - Nancy does a runner
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th February
SPOILER ALERT
Looks like love is in the air in Hollyoaks - or is it?
Everyone is making final preparations for the wedding later that day when the Osbornes make a shocking discovery… Nancy has disappeared.
Unaware of their frantic search for his bride, Darren is enjoying a wedding breakfast with Rhys when bad news arrives in the form of Cindy.
Elsewhere, Sinead’s plans for a romantic Valentines Day with Bart don’t go to plan, but Cheryl and Lynsey try to mend their broken bridges.
Maria Bell
07/02/2012
