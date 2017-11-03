>
>
Hollyoaks

14/08 - Brendan and Walker attempt the drug heist

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 14th August 
SPOILER ALERT

It’s the day that Brendan and Walker have been waiting for, but the heist goes terribly wrong.

As the factory becomes surrounded by police with the two trapped inside, it’s clear someone has shopped them to the police.

A paranoid Brendan suspects Walker of grassing them up, but changes his mind after Walker shoots a policeman.

Will Brendan manage to escape? And should he trust Walker?



07/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         