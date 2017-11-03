|
Hollyoaks
14/08 - Brendan and Walker attempt the drug heist
Hollyoaks Episode GuideTuesday 14th August
SPOILER ALERT
It’s the day that Brendan and Walker have been waiting for, but the heist goes terribly wrong.
As the factory becomes surrounded by police with the two trapped inside, it’s clear someone has shopped them to the police.
A paranoid Brendan suspects Walker of grassing them up, but changes his mind after Walker shoots a policeman.
Will Brendan manage to escape? And should he trust Walker?
Alison Potter
07/08/2012
