|
Hollyoaks
14/01 – Walker sets Kevin the ultimate test | Hollyoaks spoilers
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 14th February
SPOILER ALERT
Walker convinces Kevin to plant drugs in Brendan’s club, but can he go through with it
Mitzeee is dealt astonishing news and makes an emotional plea to Carl to change their plans.
As Brendan’s life begins to spiral out of control, will Ste regret his decision?
It looks like the tables have finally turned for a notoriously unlucky Cheryl, while Carmel makes a monumental mistake.
|
|
Alison Potter
05/02/2013
|
Article Plan 14/01 – Walker sets Kevin the ultimate test ▼
|