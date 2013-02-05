>
>
Hollyoaks

14/01 – Walker sets Kevin the ultimate test | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 14th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 14th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 14th February 
SPOILER ALERT

Walker convinces Kevin to plant drugs in Brendan’s club, but can he go through with it

Mitzeee is dealt astonishing news and makes an emotional plea to Carl to change their plans.

As Brendan’s life begins to spiral out of control, will Ste regret his decision?

It looks like the tables have finally turned for a notoriously unlucky Cheryl, while Carmel makes a monumental mistake.



05/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         