14/01 – Walker sets Kevin the ultimate test | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 14th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 14th February

SPOILER ALERT



Walker convinces Kevin to plant drugs in Brendan’s club, but can he go through with it



Mitzeee is dealt astonishing news and makes an emotional plea to Carl to change their plans.



As Brendan’s life begins to spiral out of control, will Ste regret his decision?



It looks like the tables have finally turned for a notoriously unlucky Cheryl, while Carmel makes a monumental mistake.

