Hollyoaks

14/01 – Will is in critical condition after his fall

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 14th January 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 14th January 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 14th January
SPOILER ALERT

Texas is terrified as she stares at Will’s twisted body. With the odds heavily stacked against him, Will is rushed into hospital, but will he survive?

Still dealing with the bombshell of Will with Texas, Dodger struggles to set aside his anger and pain to support his deceitful brother.

Texas is feeling increasingly guilty, but will she accept responsibility, or does the blame lie elsewhere?



08/01/2013
